BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people killed in a Birmingham car crash on July 10 were identified Wednesday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 69-year-old Ephriam Edwards Jr. and 72-year-old Sheila Peterson Mahand were both killed when the car they were in collided with a tractor trailer. The crash happened on the 2100 block of Montevallo Road SW around 10:36 pm.

Both Edwards and Mahand were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The Birmingham Police Department continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.