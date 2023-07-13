TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Tuscaloosa County occurred early Thursday morning.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 37-year-old Angela C. Henderson was injured when her 2013 Toyota Prius left the road, struck a concrete barrier and overturned. The crash occurred on I-59 near mile marker 71 at about 12:05 a.m.

Henderson was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate.