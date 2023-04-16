TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department announced investigators are searching for the driver of vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured two people Saturday.

Officers responded to the intersection of Skyland Boulevard and Hargrove Road East at 8:08 p.m. The department stated it appears the driver of a red two-door sedan, possibly a late 1990s or early 2000s Ford Mustang, either ran the stop light or failed to yield the right of way while turning left from Skyland Boulevard onto Hargrove Road East.

The vehicle then struck a Hyundai Sonata, leading to the driver to lose control and cross over the grass median and into the oncoming lanes of traffic. A Ford Edge then hit the Sonata.

The Sonata was disabled in the roadway before firefighters extricated the driver and took him to DCH Regional Medical Center for serious injuries. The driver of the Edge was also transported to the hospital with injuries.

The red two-door sedan likely has front-end damage and white paint from the collision. Anyone with information on the vehicle or its driver at the time of the crash is asked to call the TPD at 205-349-2121 or CrimeStoppers at 205-752-7867.