Tuscaloosa County High School student killed, 2 others injured in crash

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 17-year-old Tuscaloosa County High School student was killed and two others were injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon.

According to Northport Police, the single-vehicle crash happened around 3:20 p.m. on Rose Blvd south of the Hwy 171 overpass in Northport.

NPD said the vehicle left the roadway and stuck a tree. The driver of the car, a 17-year-old female, died at the scene of the crash.

Two other Tuscaloosa County High School students, a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old, were also injured in the crash. Those injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Northport Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.