TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Part of a road in Talladega County is now closed after a train and a vehicle collided with one another Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at approximately 8:28 a.m. Wednesday near the 700 block of Gene Stewart Boulevard. All lanes of the road at that corner will be closed for an unknown length of time as state troopers work the scene. It’s not known whether anyone was injured in the accident.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.