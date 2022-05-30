BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A parked train is causing the crossings along Highway 52 West and Lee Street in Pelham to be blocked Monday.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page Monday, the Pelham Police Department said the train would likely remain stopped there until at least 4:30 p.m. They received their information from train operator CSX.

“Despite our questions, a specific reason for the blockage was not given,” the department said.

Those traveling in the area are encouraged to find alternate routes. Drivers can report blocked crossings by calling 1-877-835-5279.