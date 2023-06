A crash that happened Thursday is backing up outbound traffic on Highway 280. (Courtesy: Rocky Ridge Fire Department)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Rocky Ridge Fire Department units are on the scene of a head-on collision that happened on Highway 280 at Colonade Parkway on Thursday.

The RRFD stated outbound traffic on Highway 280 is backed up and asked those driving in the area to be careful.