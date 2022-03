BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A tractor-trailer hauling chicken fat overturned on Dead Man’s Curve Tuesday morning.

The truck was traveling along I-20 WB at the I-59 Interchange when it overturned and spilled the chicken fat it was carrying.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service Battalion Chief Sebastian Cariillo confirmed no one was injured in the crash, but said driver should expect long delays as crews work to cleanup the spill.