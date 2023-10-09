JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was arrested following a crash in Jefferson County over the weekend.

On Saturday night, Rodney DeWayne Gildersleeve, 47, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. He is also charged with first-degree assault and obstruction of governmental operations.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, a tractor-trailer driven by Gildersleeve was traveling north in the southbound lane of Bluff Ridge Road when it struck a pickup truck with four passengers.

The truck’s driver was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. The driver’s two children, a 2-year-old and a 4-year-old, were transported to Children’s Hospital where they were treated and released. An adult female was reportedly uninjured.

Gildersleeve is being held in the Jefferson County Jail in Bessemer without bond.

JCSO’s Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team is conducting an investigation into the crash.