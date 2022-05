ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was killed in a wreck Thursday one mile north of Alabaster, in Shelby County.

Stanley Williams, 72, of Tennessee, was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle when he was struck by a Toyota Camry and a Chevrolet Tahoe while driving on I-65. Williams was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred near the 239-mile marker.

No other information has been released at this time. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division is continuing to investigate.