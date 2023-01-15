A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday afternoon left a Tuscaloosa teenager dead.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, an 18-year-old was injured when the Ford Explorer they were driving in overturned, left the road and hit a ditch around 3:33 p.m. The driver was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash. The driver and two other teenagers in the car were injured and transported to an area hospital, where the driver died from their injuries.

The crash occurred on Old Lock 15 Road near Howse Camp Road, approximately 10 miles northeast of Tuscaloosa.

Nothing else is available as ALEA continues to investigate.