BIRMIGNHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Midfield teen killed in a crash on I-65 was identified Tuesday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 19-year-old Misael Reyes was killed when his vehicle left the roadway on I-65 N near mile marker 261, struck the shoulder concrete barrier, crossed over the northbound lanes, struck the median concrete barrier then came to a stop.

The coroner’s office said Reyes’ car was initially discovered by family who were searching for him after he failed to return home from work the evening before.

Reyes was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.