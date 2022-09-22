BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 17-year-old Quinton teen was killed in a Bessemer crash on Wednesday.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the teenager was traveling on Toadvine Road around 11:51 a.m. when he lost control of his vehicle, left the roadway, rolled over and stuck multiple trees.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash around 12:38 p.m. The victim has been positively identified, but the family was only recently notified. CBS 42 News will update this story with the victim’s identification at a later time.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash at this time.