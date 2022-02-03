HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the Tarrant man who was struck by “multiple vehicles” and died Tuesday afternoon.

Tyrez Demetrius Garner, 36, was found between the Lorna Bridge Road bridge and I-65 around 1 p.m. Tuesday after officers received a call from a motorist who said they saw “what appeared to be a body” in the roadway.

Once on the scene, authorities discovered Garner, who appeared to “have been struck by several vehicles.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further investigation shows that Garner could have been in the roadway as early as 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The investigation is ongoing.

