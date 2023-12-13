TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 63-year-old Talladega woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Dixie S. Roberts was fatally injured when the Toyota Avalon she was driving was hit by a Hyundai Sante Fe. Roberts was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and a passenger in the Hyundai were injured and taken to Regional Medical Center in Anniston for treatment. A passenger in the Toyota was also injured but was transported to UAB Hospital for treatment.

The crash happened around 12:10 p.m. about five miles north of Talladega on Alabama 34. Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating.