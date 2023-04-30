TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Talladega woman died after a two-vehicle crash that happened Saturday afternoon, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The GMC Envoy that Amber N. Marizette, 33, was riding in was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado. She was transported to Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega for treatment and died there from her injuries.

The driver of the GMC was also taken to Citizens Baptist Medical Center. Another passenger in the GMC was not wearing his seatbelt when the crash happened and was taken to UAB Hospital.

The crash occurred about five miles north of Talladega on Jackson Trace Road near Providence Road. The ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the crash.