TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) – A Talladega man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Sunday evening, according to state troopers.

Riley F. Welch, 72, was critically injured after his vehicle struck another car on Alabama 21 near Bullocks Ferry Road. According to authorities, Welch was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.

Welch was transported to the University of Alabama at Birmingham hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the accident.