TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Munford woman died after being hit by a car while attempting to cross a road early Friday morning.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Kelly Hamlin, 46, was pronounced dead after being struck by a Nissan Pathfinder. The crash occurred at about 3:30 a.m. on Alabama 21 near the 243-mile marker inside Munford city limits.

Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.