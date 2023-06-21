Pedestrian stuck and killed after walking on the roadway.

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An investigation is underway after an Anniston man was hit by a car and killed early Wednesday morning.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 20-year-old Davis Turner exited his car on Priebes Mill Road after being involved in a crash when he was struck by a 2007 Ford Explorer. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred at around 3:19 a.m. and was approximately five miles north of Talladega.

Nothing further is available as troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.