BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 41-year-old Sylacauga woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Birmingham overnight.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the woman was traveling east on US Hwy 280 when she was involved in a crash at the intersection of Grandview Parkway.

The coroner’s office said the crash happened around 11:54 p.m. Wednesday. The woman, whose identity has not been released, died at the scene of the crash.

The cause and circumstances of the crash remain under investigation by the Birmingham Police department.