Suspect fleeing from police struck by 18-wheeler on I-20/59 in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect who was stopped by an officer on I-20/59 was injured Tuesday night after being struck by an 18-wheeler while attempting to run away from their vehicle.

According to Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, a West Alabama Task Force officer initiated a traffic stop on I-20/59 near the 359 intersection around 6:56 p.m.

Taylor says the driver ran from the vehicle before officers could approach and was hit by an 18-wheeler while attempting to run into the woods.

Taylor did not identify the suspect, but says they are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries and will eventually be charged criminally.

