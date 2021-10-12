Sunset blamed for massive pileup on I-59 near Springville

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Over a dozen vehicles were involved in multiple accidents along I-59 near Springville Monday evening, and the sun is being accused of causing them.

According to Springville Fire Cheif Richard Harvey, the sunset was blocking the drivers’ vision, which led to the massive pileup that closed the interstate in both directions until about 1 a.m. Tuesday.

No one was critically injured or killed in the crashes, according to Chief Harvey, although five individuals were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.