Springville woman killed in Christmas Day crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Christmas Day car crash left a Springville woman dead and multiple others hospitalized.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 51-year-old Angela Marie Blaylock was a passenger in a Toyota 4Runner traveling north on Carson Road North and approaching a curve near Johnson Drive in Birmingham just before 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

For unknown reason the vehicle left the roadway, struck a utility pole, and overturned, causing the decedent to be ejected from the vehicle. Multiple other occupants of the vehicle were transported to local hospitals for medical treatment.

The crash is under investigation.