ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Monday afternoon has left a Springville man dead.
According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jos Hoehn Jr., 86, was a passenger in a Kia Soul when it was hit by a Dodge Avenger. He died due to his injuries.
The crash occurred around 4:38 p.m. on I-59 near the 164 mile-marker, approximately three miles west of Springville. The drivers of both cars were transported to local hospitals for medical treatment.
ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate.