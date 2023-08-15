Photo of a multi-vehicle crash on I-459 crash (Courtesy of Marlon Price).

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — First responders are on the scene of a major accident Tuesday night involving multiple vehicles on I-459 in Jefferson County.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency stated the accident occurred around 8:02 p.m. affecting the southbound lanes of I-459 near mile marker 18 by the U.S. 280 intersection.

Rocky Ridge Fire Department says multiple units are working the wreck on both sides of the interstate, requiring “multiple extractions along with fatalities.”

As a result, I-459’s southbound lanes in the area will be completely shut down for an extended period of time. ALEA is unsure when the lanes will be reopened.

