GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Greene County left a 22-year-old dead.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Seth McGuffie was killed when his GMC Sierra hit a Chevrolet Silverado around 7 a.m. The crash occurred on I-59 near the 42 mile marker, approximately three miles north of Eutaw.

McGuffie was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet was transported to DCH in Tuscaloosa to be treated for their injuries.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate.