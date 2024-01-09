BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A school bus was involved in a crash Tuesday morning off of Valley Crest Drive in Birmingham.

According to Birmingham Fire and Rescue, the bus was involved in an accident with two other vehicles.

Birmingham Police confirmed the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. and said one child was evaluated at the scene with a minor injury. Two people in a car that collided with the bus were taken to UAB Hospital in unknown condition.

CBS 42 News will update this story as more information is made available.