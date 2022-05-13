VINCENT, Ala. (WIAT) — A school bus carrying students with special needs was involved in an accident in Shelby County Friday afternoon, police said.

Clay Hammac with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said the accident happened on Highway 231 in Vincent. On board the bus were seven students from Vincent Elementary School.

Hammac said no significant injuries were reported, but he confirmed that one individual who was not a student or the bus driver had been taken to Brookwood Hospital by personal vehicle.

Vincent and Harpersville police are working the accident and investigating the cause.

