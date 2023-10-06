CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — First responders are on the scene of a traffic accident involving a school bus in Calera Friday afternoon.

The accident occurred on Smokey Road near the Stone Creek Subdivision. According to the Calera Police Department, school officials are on the scene and parents are being notified. Police chief David Hyche confirmed the bus involved was from Calera Middle School.

Cindy Warner with Shelby County Schools said the bus was delivering students home to the Stone Crest neighborhood off Smokey Road when the accident occurred.

CPD also stated that some students on the bus received minor injuries while the driver of a second vehicle was much more seriously injured.

Smokey Road at Stonecreek Place will be closed while the accident is investigated.

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.