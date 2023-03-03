SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Motorists traveling through Shelby County may encounter a scheduled road closure this weekend.

The Alabama Department of Transportation will begin bridge deck repairs on I-65 northbound at Milepost 237.5 near Alabaster on Saturday, weather permitting.

This work will also include the closure of I-65 northbound to all traffic starting at Exit 231 (US 31 at Calera) with a subsequent detour to US 31 northbound. The detour will be along US 31 northbound and will end at its intersection with I-65 at Exit 238 in Alabaster.

The planned detour will begin Saturday at 7 p.m. and is expected to end by 2 p.m. on Sunday. Traffic along I-65 southbound from Alabaster to Calera will not be affected and will remain open.

The northbound entrance ramps at Exit 228 (AL 25 in Calera), Exit 231 (US 31 in Calera), and Exit 234 (CR 87 at the Shelby County Airport) will also be closed during this time and no traffic will be allowed to enter I-65 northbound at these locations during the detour.

Motorists are asked to consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival/departure times and observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs as well as use extreme caution while driving in the area.

For further information, visit ALDOT’s official website.