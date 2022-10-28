BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham has announced several road closures ahead of the 81st Magic City Classic parade and game day events Saturday.

According to the city, the following roads will be closed downtown during the parade:

Closures begin at 2 a.m.

6th Ave. North at 19th St. North through 24th St. North

4th Ave. North at 16th St. North through Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd

5th Ave. North at Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd

7th Ave North at 13th St. North through 19th St. North

Closed to southbound traffic: Rev Abraham Wood Jr Blvd. at 11th St. North through 23rd St. North

6th Ave. North at 12th St. N and 13th St. North (Closes at 5 a.m.)

Meanwhile, the following roads near and around Legion Field will be closed:

Closures begin at 5 a.m.