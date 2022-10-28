BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham has announced several road closures ahead of the 81st Magic City Classic parade and game day events Saturday.
According to the city, the following roads will be closed downtown during the parade:
Closures begin at 2 a.m.
- 6th Ave. North at 19th St. North through 24th St. North
- 4th Ave. North at 16th St. North through Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd
- 5th Ave. North at Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd
- 7th Ave North at 13th St. North through 19th St. North
- Closed to southbound traffic: Rev Abraham Wood Jr Blvd. at 11th St. North through 23rd St. North
- 6th Ave. North at 12th St. N and 13th St. North (Closes at 5 a.m.)
Meanwhile, the following roads near and around Legion Field will be closed:
Closures begin at 5 a.m.
- Arkadelphia Road at 8th Court West
- Arkadelphia Road at 8th Terrence West
- Arkadelphia Road at 8th Ave. West
- Arkadelphia Road at Graymont Ave.
- 8th Ave. West at 1st St. West through Center St. (This includes Jasper Road and 5th Place West)
- Graymont Ave. West at Center St. through 7th St. West (Will close on Friday, Oct. 28 at 8 a.m.)
- 6th Ave. North at 1st St. North through 7th St. North