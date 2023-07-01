BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred early Saturday morning on I-65 south has left a person dead.

According to Hoover police, officers received a call at around 4:22 a.m. regarding a two-vehicle crash on I-65 South just before the I-459 interchange. Officers arrived and found a Chevrolet Camaro and a Ford Maverick both engulfed in flames. The driver of the Maverick was trapped inside the vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the Camaro sustained minor injuries.

Hoover Police Traffic Officers are currently on the scene investigating the crash. Early investigation suggests that the Maverick was traveling at a low-rate of speed or was stopped on the interstate when it was struck by the Camaro. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the driver of the Maverick.