JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Transportation announced there are planned ramp closures on I-59 northbound at Exit 124B and Exit 124D.

Weather permitting, the work will start Thursday at 8 p.m. and end at 5 a.m. Friday. The ALDOT and its contracted partner, C&H Contruction Services, will conduct impact attenuator repairs.

The ALDOT stated it suggests motorists to use alternative routes, adjust arrival and departure times, observe work zone speed limits and signs while exercising extreme caution in the area. More information is available on the ALDOT website.