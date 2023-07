WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Walker County has left a Quinton man dead.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Garland Bonner, 63, was injured when the motorcycle he was operating collided head-on with a Nissan Frontier at around 3:35 p.m. Bonner was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Tutwiler Road about eight miles south of Parrish.

The ALEA will continue to investigate.