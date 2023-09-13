BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 38-year-old Quinton man died Monday, days after being injured in a single-vehicle crash.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Charles Rodney Dunaway was injured when he crashed on the 3900 block of 24th Street North on September 8. Dunaway was transported to UAB Hospital for treatment, but died from his injuries three days later.

The coroner’s office said Dunaway was the driver and only occupant in the car at the time of the crash.

The circumstances surrounding the wreck remain under investigation by Birmingham Police.