ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A police chase in St. Clair County ended with a deadly crash on Christmas evening.

According to state troopers, 21-year-old Jaden A. Hairston was attempting to elude law enforcement when his motorcycle collided with a truck in Argo around 8:42 p.m. Hairston, of Center Point, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened on U.S. 11 near mile marker 159.

State troopers did not detail what initiated the chase between Hairston and law enforcement.

Troopers with the Alabama Highway Patrol Division are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash.