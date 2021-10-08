Police chase in Chilton County ends after officers employ gas, subject exits vehicle

UPDATE: The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office reports that the subject was taken into custody and transported by ambulance with minor injuries.

They ask that people be patient as they work to restore traffic to normal.

ORIGINAL: CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Both I-65 and Highway 31 in Chilton County have been shut down due to a police chase Friday.

According to the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office, the chase made its way into the county along I-65 just below the 205 exit ramp. The suspect is said to be barricaded inside their vehicle. Authorities have since deployed gas into the vehicle to “encourage the subject to exit safely.”

Both directions of I-65 are shut down and Highway 31 is closed due to “potential danger of those crossing the 205 overpass.”

CCSO is asking for drivers to avoid the area if possible.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.