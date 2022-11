HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Three people were injured in a head-on crash on Hobbs Island Road in Huntsville Thursday night.

According to a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department (HPD), three victims were taken to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries.

Huntsville Police said the head-on collision just after 6 p.m. on Hobbs Island Road and Carabell Drive.

Police claim “charges are likely pending the outcome of the investigation.”