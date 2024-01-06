JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Pinson woman was killed Saturday after an early morning crash in Jefferson County.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Serra Burchfield, 47, was injured when the Subaru Outback she was driving left the roadway and struck a fence and railroad tracks before overturning. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred about two miles north of Irondale on I-459 near Amber Hills Road.

Nothing else is available as the ALEA continues to investigate.