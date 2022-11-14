JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 38-year-old woman killed in a crash on Hwy 280 was identified Monday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Amy Leigh Fulton was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 280 near Dolly Ridge Road in Vestavia Hills on November 10. The crash happened around 9:00 p.m.

The coroner’s office confirms Fulton was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The cause and circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation by the Vestavia Hills Police Department.