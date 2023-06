A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Friday afternoon in Cherokee County has left a Piedmont woman dead.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Brenda Ferguson, 68, was injured when the Lexus RX she was driving in was struck by a tractor-trailer at around 4:55 p.m. Ferguson was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on US 411 near the 255 mile-marker, approximately 10 miles south of Alexius.

Nothing else is available as ALEA continues to investigate.