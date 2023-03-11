WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday killed a Phil Campbell man.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Donald Jordan, 69, died when the Mazda Tribute he was driving left the roadway and struck two trees before overturning and striking an embankment at about 12:08 p.m. Jordan was not wearing his seat belt when the crash happened, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred about six miles south of Double Springs on Alabama State Route 195. The ALEA Highway Patrol Division is investigating the crash.