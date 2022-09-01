HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — A 54-year-old man killed in a Homewood crash was identified Thursday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Robert Wayne Nelson Jr. was the passenger in a vehicle that collided with a truck on West Oxmoor Road at Oxmoor Lane around 9:25 a.m. Tuesday. Nelson, of Alabaster, was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment, but was pronounced dead the following morning around 5:42 a.m.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation by the Homewood Police Department.