JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — One person was airlifted Wednesday evening after a driver was traveling the wrong direction and struck oncoming traffic in Jasper.

According to the Jasper Police Department, the accident occurred on Highway 118 near Airport Road. One person was airlifted with injuries.

The roadway was temporarily closed, but police say that the eastbound lanes are now open and the westbound lanes will soon be open.