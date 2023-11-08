ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Pell City man is dead after a single-vehicle crash occurred last week.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jacob S. Hawkins, 27, was fatally injured on Thursday at around 2:27 p.m. when his car left the road and struck a culvert and tree before catching fire. Hawkins was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred on Florida Road just north of Pell City.

Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.