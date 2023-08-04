CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — A 33-year-old Pelham woman was pronounced dead after a two-vehicle crash on I-65 Thursday afternoon.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Haley J. Mosley was fatally injured when the Jeep Wrangler she was driving hit a Toyota Venza. After the impact, the Jeep left the roadway and overturned. Mosley, who was not wearing a seat belt when the crash happened, was ejected from the Jeep.

Mosley was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred around 3:10 p.m. in Calera city limits. Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.