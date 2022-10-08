JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car Friday night in Pinson.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the intersection of Hwy 79 and Sweeny Hollow Road around 9:07 p.m. on reports of a pedestrian struck. Deputies said upon arrival they located the pedestrian and accessed she was likely intoxicated and wandered into the roadway where she was struck.

The woman was then transported to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.