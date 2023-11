BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – A person is suffering life threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Birmingham.

According to Officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department, a pedestrian was struck on Wednesday during a hit-and-run at the intersection of 28th St North and Richard Arrington Blvd North.

The person is suffering life-threatening injuries.

No further information is available at this time. Stay with CBS 42 for updates.