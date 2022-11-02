JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Jacksonville Police Department is investigating a pedestrian-struck incident that occurred Wednesday afternoon.

According to JPD, a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Highway 21 near the Jacksonville State University campus around 5:54 p.m. The patient was treated on scene by Jacksonville Fire and EMS and flown by helicopter to UAB Hospital.

Additional information will be released by JPD at a later time as they continue to investigate with assistance from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.