TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday morning in Tuscaloosa.

According to Tuscaloosa Police, the person was struck on Highway 69 south around 5:00 a.m. The driver reportedly continued driving initially, but stopped a short distance from the scene and returned to speak with a deputy.

The identity of the person killed is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.